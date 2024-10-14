No delay in handing over Golden Howdah on Oct. 12: Pramoda Devi

October 14, 2024

Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has denied that there was any delay in the Mysore Palace authorities in handing over the Ambari (Golden Howdah) to the District Administration for the Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12.

Responding to the reported delay in the floral offering or ‘Pushparchane’ to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the deity placed inside the Golden Howdah atop the caparisoned lead elephant at the Mysore Palace, she sought to clarify that there was no delay by the Palace authorities in handing over the Ambari. The Ambari was handed over a few minutes after 2 pm, she said.

In a press release, she has stated, “It was reported in a section of the press that the reason for delay was due to late handing over of the Ambari to the designated /concerned personnel. I wish to state that this is an irresponsible statement as the Ambari was handed over a few minutes after 2 pm and the same was acknowledged.”

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar also shared a copy of the acknowledgement received from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palace Security, on behalf of the City Police Commissioner that the Golden Howdah had been received for the Dasara procession at 2.05 pm on Oct. 12.

“It did cause anxiety for us as well. Despite our best efforts to do everything meticulously and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event and in spite of the Ambari being ready the concerned members of staff had difficulty in shifting it due to poor crowd management and blocking of the way with a few Government cars and a private bus ferrying Government guests/attendees en route the designated place to hoist the same on the elephant,” she clarified.

“This statement is issued by me to clarify the misunderstanding regarding the time of handover and there is no offence intended. This issue needs to be addressed in future to avoid unnecessary anxiety to all concerned,” she added.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, clarified to Star of Mysore that the Ambari, upon receipt from the royal family, was immediately sent for decoration. “The decoration was swiftly completed while Akram and his team mounted and secured the Ambari on Howdah elephant Abhimanyu within just 28 minutes. There was no delay on our end,” he stated.