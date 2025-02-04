‘No grace marks in SSLC this year’

February 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the 10 percent grace marks awarded to SSLC students last year in order to improve results, which had come down drastically due to the installation of ‘Web Casting’ at exam centres, will be discontinued this year.

Addressing a press meet after holding an interaction with students here yesterday, he said the Education Department has conducted many programmes to alleviate ‘Web Casting’ fear among SSLC students.

Pointing out that the students have been taught to be mentally strong during exam, he maintained that the learning capability of students has increased due to regular guidance and planned learning. Noting that such activities have risen the hope of a good result this year, he said, as such, there is no necessity of awarding grace marks.

He further said that a handbook has been released for the benefit of SSLC students. The book gives information on the duration of study needed for a subject, how to write answers to questions carrying varying marks within the given time and a study time-table starting from 5 am till 11 pm, among others.

Referring to Hijab issue, he said no discussion has been held regarding allowing students wearing Hijab to exam halls. The Home Minister will take a decision in this regard, he said.