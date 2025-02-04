Additional bogie for Mysuru-Varanasi Express

February 4, 2025

Mysuru: In another facility to devotees travelling from Mysuru to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where the famed Maha Kumbh Mela is going on, the Railways has added one more air-conditioned coach (bogie) to Mysuru-Varanasi Express (Train No- 22867) that runs twice a week from the city.

This comes following an appeal from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who had sought adding more bogies to the train in the wake of Maha Kumbh Mela.

MP Yaduveer in a press release, said that the bi-weekly (Tuesday and Thursday) Mysuru-Varanasi Express passes via Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place. In this backdrop, he had written a letter to the Railways seeking attachment of more bogie to the train for the benefit of devotees. The Railways has responded to his plea by adding an air-conditioned bogie to Mysuru-Varanasi Express train starting from today, the MP said in the release.

MP Yaduveer said that the Maha Kumbh Mela is a religious congregation that takes place once in 144 years and as such many devotees opt to take a dip in the holy river (Teertha Snana). “In order to benefit the people of my Constituency, I had written to the Railways seeking attachment of more bogies to Mysuru-Varanasi Express, which passes through Prayagraj. The Railways, in response to my plea, has attached one more passenger bogie to the train, which will help the people of my Constituency visit the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj,” he said.

The Mysuru-Varanasi (No. 22867) is a bi-weekly Express train leaving Mysuru at 7.30 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will pass through Bengaluru.