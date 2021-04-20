No meat sale

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has banned sale of meat tomorrow (Apr. 21), on account of Ramnavami and Mahaveer Jayanthi (Apr. 25). Accordingly, all meat shops and slaughter houses in MCC limits have been instructed to be closed on both the days.
