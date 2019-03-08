No need to learn hospitality lessons from Thammanna, says Sumalatha

Mandya: Even as JD(S) leaders continue to target actress Sumalatha, she continued her tour of the district on Thursday too for eliciting the opinion of Congress leaders and the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna passed taunting remarks against Sumalatha at Maddur, questioning the actress whether she had ever interacted with the people who visited her house when her husband Ambarish was a Minister and an MLA.

“Had she then shown any interest in hearing the problems of people? Has she ever offered them a glass of water? Now taking Ambarish’s name, she is talking about developing the district. Nobody is ready to believe her,” Thammanna remarked.

Hitting out at his remark, Sumalatha, who was at Malavalli on Thursday, said that Thammanna’s family should tell us as to how many times he had visited our house and had food.

“I do not have to say how Thammanna was, when Ambarish was alive. People know about it. Ambarish used to treat guests round-the-clock and I will follow suit. I don’t have to learn hospitality lessons from Thammanna,” she pointed out and added that people of Mandya are her strength and that she was not bothered about persons like Thammanna.