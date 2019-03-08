“I will wait till last minute for Congress ticket”

Sumalatha worships at city temples

Mysuru: Continuing her temple run ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) polls, actress Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambarish, who is seeking a Congress ticket from Mandya, visited Chamundi Hill Temple, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and Ganesha Temple at the Palace North Gate here this morning and offered special prayers to the deities.

Later speaking to press persons, Sumalatha, asserting that she would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls only from Mandya, said that she would wait till the last minute for the ticket from Congress party, which her late husband belonged to.

Maintaining that she had not met any political leaders seeking a ticket, Sumalatha said that, however, anything can happen in politics at any time.

Claiming that she was very cautiously treading the path of politics step by step, she expressed disappointment over the language being used in social media circles to hit out at political leaders.

Calling for careful selection of language in social media, she said that campaigns must not hurt anyone and it was wrong to use derogatory remarks against anyone. Referring to Women’s Day, Sumalatha said there is no bigger thing than one’s mother and as such all mothers should be treated with respect and taken care of.

