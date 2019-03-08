MCC moots ‘Green Wedding’ concept to stop usage of plastic materials

Mysuru: In a bid to stop usage of plastic materials and reduce plastic waste generation at Kalyana Mantaps, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has mooted ‘Green Weddings’ concept in city.

Addressing a press conference at MCC premises yesterday, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that each wedding generates about 150 tonnes of waste including plastic bottles, plastic glasses, cups, plates, plastic sheets which are put on dining tables, gift wrappers and also leftover food. She said that the generation of plastic waste could be avoided if plantain leaves, paper sheets, paper plates, glasses, cups, cloth bags and other eco-friendly products are used.

Shilpa Nag said that Shyamala Satish, a Bengaluru-based expert, would be the consultant and added that the MCC staff and Corporators would guide and help the families to conduct ‘green weddings’. “Those interested can call the MCC helpline: 0821-2418800 for assistance. A link will be provided to the ‘Green Wedding’ concept on the MCC’s portal shortly. If all aspects of the particular wedding match the guidelines, a ‘Green Wedding’ certificate will be issued to the couple,” she said.

Shilpa Nag said that there were 140 apartment complexes which produce more than 100 kg of waste every day and added that some apartment complexes have composting units in their premises. A deadline will be issued to the rest to treat their garbage; she said and added that action would be initiated against them if they do not comply.

The Commissioner said that the MCC would be promoting ‘Green Shops’ concept to recycle waste and to reduce generation of waste. Plastic bottle compressor units would be placed at public places so that compressed bottles could be made into plastic pellets, which can be turned into various products like textile fabrics, she added.

