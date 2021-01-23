No parking facility for students without DL in College campuses: DC
News

No parking facility for students without DL in College campuses: DC

January 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To check minors from riding two-wheelers, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has directed the Deputy Directors of PU Education and Department of Public Instruction to issue circular to the management of all schools and colleges to deny parking facility in their campuses.

Presiding over the District Road Safety Committee meeting here yesterday, she said minors without valid Driving Licence (DL) were found driving two-wheelers in rash and negligent manners. The Education Department Officers must write to schools and colleges not to provide parking facility for such students, she added.

Rohini also called upon the Departments concerned to create awareness among people on road safety. Additional SP R. Shivakumar, Regional Transport Officer L. Deepak, Regional Transport Office Superintendent Manjunath and others attended the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching