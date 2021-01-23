No parking facility for students without DL in College campuses: DC

January 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To check minors from riding two-wheelers, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has directed the Deputy Directors of PU Education and Department of Public Instruction to issue circular to the management of all schools and colleges to deny parking facility in their campuses.

Presiding over the District Road Safety Committee meeting here yesterday, she said minors without valid Driving Licence (DL) were found driving two-wheelers in rash and negligent manners. The Education Department Officers must write to schools and colleges not to provide parking facility for such students, she added.

Rohini also called upon the Departments concerned to create awareness among people on road safety. Additional SP R. Shivakumar, Regional Transport Officer L. Deepak, Regional Transport Office Superintendent Manjunath and others attended the meeting.