No shortage of essential items at super markets, shops

April 5, 2020

Public need not panic as there is uninterrupted supply of fresh stocks

Mysore/Mysuru: Be it Big Bazaar, Easyday, Loyal World, More or A to Z, all super markets and neighbourhood Kirana shops in city, all have adequate stocks of essential commodities and Mysureans need not get worked up and resort to panic-buying. Fresh stocks are arriving at these super markets and shops every other day.

Following reports in a section of media that stocks such as rice, wheat, flour, sugar, cooking oil, fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities were out of stock at super markets, Star of Mysore received numerous calls. We did a reality check this morning which revealed that almost all super markets in city had sufficient stocks.

Speaking to SOM, Big Bazaar Administrative Officer M.M. Subramanya and Marketing Head Ravichandra said that all essential commodities are adequate in stock and only packed items are sold like 500 grams, 1 kg and 5 kg instead of small-quantity items.

They said that grocery items such as rice, wheat flour, sugar and other such items which were earlier sold in loose is now being sold in packets weighing 500 grams, 1 kg, 3 kg, 5 kg and above to avoid people touching the items directly.

Subramanya and Ravichandra said that essential commodities are being delivered free of cost to houses within the Outer Ring Road limits and added that once customers send their list and make payments online, the products would be delivered at their doorsteps.

Sources at More market told SOM that there are sufficient stocks of rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, dal, soaps and other items and added that fresh stocks of essential items are arriving once in two days from Bengaluru godowns.

They said that if sunflower oil of a particular brand is not available, customers can choose the same oil of another brand and added that even stocks of bread, bun, milk, fruits and vegetables and even skin creams are sufficient to meet the needs.

Messages are also being sent to customers when fresh supplies arrive, they said and added that there are, however, no stocks of Nandini Ghee, home decor items, clothing and electronic items.

They said that customers are urged to use hand sanitisers and wear face masks while making purchases and also maintain social distancing at the stores. Announcements requesting customers to make quick purchases and leave the store as soon as possible are being made. Only one member from a family is allowed to enter and make purchases while others stay outside.