Nominated to Sustainable Development Goal Programme
News

Nominated to Sustainable Development Goal Programme

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Dr. Renu Agrawal, former Chief Scientist and Rural Programme Coordinator, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, has been nominated for the Sustainable Development Goal Programme in the State.

The nomination was made by Principal Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, leading the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics, Government of Karnataka.

Dr. Renu Agrawal’s role will involve strategical developmental interventions in aspiration districts of Karnataka towards attaining sustainable development goals with special reference to Raichur and Yadgir districts which have been identified under ‘Kalyana Karnataka Region.’

 She is also invited as a trainer in training programme for Group A and Group B Officers at SDG Cell, Mysuru.

