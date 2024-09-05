Nonagenarian Music Patron K. Srikantaiah passes away

September 5, 2024

Mysuru: K. Srikantaiah (96), music patron and a long-time resident of Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru, passed away following brief illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the wee hours of yesterday.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Srikantaiah had conducted a series on musical concerts in memory of his father late K. Puttu Rao for about five years and had founded T. Chowdiah Smaraka Ramaseva Samithi, where he used to conduct Ramanavami Music Concerts for about 30 years till he moved to Bengaluru.

He was very close to Piteelu T. Chowdiah and had written a book on him.

Last rites were held at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru this afternoon, according to sources.