Missing Lights

September 5, 2024

Several city parks turn dark and dangerous

Non-functional traffic signals create chaos

Mysuru: With Dasara rapidly approaching, Mysuru is already experiencing an influx of tourists, which is straining the city’s already congested roads and intersections. As visitor numbers surge, the pressure on these routes is set to intensify, further aggravating traffic conditions.

Adding to the chaos, numerous traffic signals at key junctions and cross roads have been malfunctioning for days, plunging the city into a state of traffic mayhem particularly on the busy stretches and arterial roads, especially during peak hour traffic. This persistent issue has left drivers navigating through a maze of confusion and delays.

Compounding the problem, defunct lights in public parks have left residents uneasy about their safety after dark. Despite repeated concerns, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to replace these malfunctioning bulbs, rendering many neighbourhoods unsafe for evening strolls and leaving locals feeling vulnerable.

Parks in the dark

For instance, parks within the Lakshmipuram Police Station limits in the heart of the city — such as Ballal Circle Park, New Kantharaj Urs Road Park near Neramballi Kalyana Mantapa, Krishnamurthypuram Fourth Cross Park and Freedom Fighters’ Park (Subbarayanakere) — are engulfed in darkness every day after 6.30 pm.

Lakshmipuram Police officers have written five to six letters to the MCC Commissioner over several months, yet no action has been taken.

“We conduct regular foot patrols and have noticed that most of these parks lack lighting, which is being exploited by anti-social elements for illicit activities. Monitoring these areas has become increasingly difficult,” stated a Police Officer.

This problem extends beyond Lakshmipuram, affecting several parks throughout the city. “Evening walkers are particularly at risk due to these hazardous conditions. It’s nearly impossible for the Police to prevent criminal activities when offenders can easily hide in the darkness,” added another officer.

Chaos at traffic junctions

Without functioning traffic signals, chaotic scenes unfold daily at numerous city junctions where vehicles from multiple directions converge, resulting in minor accidents and disputes among drivers.

Despite the urgency, the City Police are yet to address the issue. For example, the traffic signal at Sayyaji Rao Road and Brahmashri Narayana Guru Road in Tilaknagar has been out of service for days, causing frequent accidents.

This junction, near a school for the blind and deaf and a special care facility, is particularly concerning as they cannot easily navigate the chaotic junction.

The Subhash Chandra Bose Circle (Old RMC Circle) is also struggling with non-functional signals. New traffic lights installed last December at Srikanteshwara Iyer Circle (RTO Office Circle) and Kautilya Circle on Krishnaraja Boulevard remain inactive.

Defunct signals at busy junctions

The signal at Ekalavya Circle, serving several educational institutions and key city offices, has also malfunctioned for days. Similarly, Siddappa Circle near Agrahara and Akashvani Circle (Tarasu Circle) on KRS Road have non-operational signals, compounding traffic issues.

At the junction of Temple Road and KRS Road in V.V. Mohalla, the dual signal system has been inoperative for over a month. The signal pole, now obscured by vegetation, worsens the traffic conditions. Despite the presence of the V.V. Puram Traffic Station and the Law and Order Station, no traffic Policeman is assigned to manage this critical and a busy area.

Traffic signals at Javagal Srinath Circle on JLB Road, the circle opposite MUDA, and at Vishwamanava Double Road and Bogadi Road are also malfunctioning.

Many signals have unreliable red, yellow, and green lights, causing erratic traffic control at intersections like K.R. Circle, Narayana Shastri Road, and Thathaiah Circle. The worsening signal issues highlight the urgent need for repair and effective traffic management.

I will direct the MCC officials to review the letter from the Lakshmipuram Police concerning the non-functional lights in the parks. We will also assess similar issues in other parks within the MCC limits. Addressing criminal activities is the responsibility of the Police Department, and they must take decisive action against anti-social elements. However, it is not feasible for us to monitor all activities within the parks.