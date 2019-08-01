MCC proposes shifting of sheep market to Torchlight Grounds

August 1, 2019

Mysuru: The landmark LIC Circle or the Millennium Circle will no longer be a place to sell sheep. Every Bakrid season, the area turns to a sheep pen with traders coming from far off villages to sell sheep and buyers haggling with them to buy the healthiest animal for a the best price.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is thinking of shifting the sheep market to Torchlight Parade Grounds. As the sheep market is seasonal, the MCC feels that a temporary market inside the Torchlight Parade Grounds will provide a single and vast place for traders and buyers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning Dr. S.C. Suresh, MCC Veterinary Department Assistant Director said that during Bakrid, people come from far-flung villages with their sheep. They crowd around the LIC Circle and at times cause traffic jams as there is a heavy rush of traders and buyers who spill onto the roads. “This is an age-old practice and it is not a solution to ask them to shift from there. Instead, the nearby Torchlight Parade Grounds could be used,” he said.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) owns the Torchlight Grounds and it will be convenient for traders and buyers and also to park vehicles. We will have a discussion with MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj — who is at present in Madhya Pradesh on some work — and will send a formal proposal to MUDA. Also, it will be easy for the MCC to clean the Grounds after the sale,” he said.

Stating that every day the MCC cleans the entire LIC Circle as the area is dominated by sheep droppings and other waste, Dr. Suresh said that the MCC Council will soon take up the issue of finding a permanent place for Bakrid sheep sale. “As permanent solution will be worked out as the Torchlight Grounds will only be a temporary measure,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of traders and buyers flocking the LIC Circle with animals, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said that shifting the place does not come under Police jurisdiction. “The MCC has to take a decision in this regard. Our role comes only when there is a traffic jam in that area. As a precautionary measure, we have already posted a cop to man the traffic there,” he said.

