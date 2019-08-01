Lashkar Police detect 27 robbery cases in six months

August 1, 2019

Rs. 33.93 lakh valuables recovered

Mysuru: Lashkar Police have detected 27 robbery cases that occurred in their jurisdiction in six months and have recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, mobile phones and laptops worth about Rs. 33.93 lakh from the burglars.

In the operations to detect the crimes, led by Lashkar Inspector Muniyappa, Rs. 23. 47 lakh worth gold ornaments were recovered in 16 cases, Rs. 2.34 lakh worth mobile phones and laptops in six cases, Rs. 1.20 lakh cash in one case and Rs.6.91 lakh worth vehicles in six cases. The stolen items have been recovered and handed over to the owners.

Apart from nabbing the miscreant, who had lifted Rs. 2 lakh cash from a person sipping tea at a tea shop on Ashoka Road within 24 hours, the Lashkar Police have also arrested an inter-State burglar from a lodge in Bengaluru, who had committed thefts at jewellery shops in city in the guise of a customer.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lashkar Inspector Muniyappa said that the operation to detect the crimes was guided by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and added that the staff played a vital role in the operation to nab the burglars.

He further said that burglary incidents were on the rise in city and if the public are careful, such cases would come down. A few burglars have made robbery as their profession and the Police are keeping a hawk’s eye on the movements of such persons.

He has warned the public not to wear gold ornaments while going for a walk alone and has asked the public, especially women, not to walk in deserted places besides urging the public to inform the nearest Police Station if they come across strangers moving around in a suspicious manner.

