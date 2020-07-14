‘Not wearing mask? Shop owners will not do business with you’

July 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in city, the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has decided not to deal and do business with persons who are not wearing masks.

Former President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Sudhakar S. Shetty, who issued a statement here yesterday, said, “We had a biggest spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru with 151 reported cases today (July 13) and the death toll has reached 37. Today (July 13), Mysuru reported 6 deaths, the highest so far. In view of this grave situation, MCCI has decided not to do business with persons who are not wearing masks.”

“I would like to urge all local traders, businessmen and shop owners to follow this instruction without fail. They need to plead and encourage their customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Before entering their shop premises, all their employees and customers must be screened using thermal screening device and wash their hands with sanitizers. We need to follow ‘No mask, No business’ rule effectively to control of the spread of disease,” he said.