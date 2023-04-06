Novel steps to woo voters

April 6, 2023

97 Model Polling Stations coming up; Govt. School in V.V. Mohalla painted like Jaganmohan Palace

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s common during every general elections to hear a common refrain from a section of voters, who stay away from exercising their franchise only to avoid standing in the queue. To bring even those to the polling booths and increase the poll percentage, the District Administration has been setting up 97 Model Polling Stations this time.

With the elections to State Legislative Assembly slated for May 10, the District Administration has also resolved to increase the percentage of voting even in urban areas. The Polling Booths, which saw less voting percentage in the urban areas, have been identified for the purpose and are being refurbished to give it a new look only to attract the voters.

Like previous Assembly election, 55 Sakhi Booths, that includes five in each of 11 Assembly Constituencies, exclusively for women are being set up in the district. With this, the special preference will be given to women voters.

The specially-abled will also be given due preference by setting up dedicated 11 Polling Booths, one in each of the 11 Constituencies in the district. They will also be exempted from waiting for their turn in the queue outside the other polling booths.

Similarly, 11 Polling Booths will wear a youthful look only to attract young voters, and the preference will be given to new and young voters.

Theme based Polling Booths are also coming up under the new concept. Barring Varuna Assembly Constituency, 10 such booths will be set up in remaining Constituencies. Each booths will be having different designs, with special pictures to attract the voters again. Ethnic Booth is yet another initiative and 10 such traditional booths will be built, one in each of Periyapatna, K. R. Nagar, Nanjangud and Chamundeshwari, three in each of Hunsur and H.D. Kote Constituencies. Those on election duty will be dressed in traditional attire and the booths will be decorated with coconut fronds and leaves. The booths at tribal areas will also have a distinct look to depict tribal customs and traditions.

The Government Girls High School, V.V. Mohalla, falling under Chamaraja Constituency that had reached its dilapidated stage, has been given a royal look. The building has been painted with a mixture of sky blue, green and cream colours, making it look like Jaganmohan Palace. The school has Polling Booths 113, 114 and 115. The premises has been spruced up by clearing weeds and shrubs. Undoubtedly, this Polling Station will attract the voters, said Ranjit Kumar, SVEEP Nodal Officer, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Six other Polling Stations in various Constituencies in the district wear unique look, especially at Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies that witnessed less than 60 percent voting in the previous elections held in 2018. Chamaraja Constituency recorded 59.18 percent voting during the 2018 election. Besides, 20 percent of the booths have recorded 40 percent to 55 percent voting and Mysuru District Administration is pulling all stops to improve the voting percentage.