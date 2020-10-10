Novelist Dr. Bhyrappa honoured with Dr. Shivaram Karanth Award
October 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Muzrai and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary conferred the prestigious ‘Kota Shivaram Karanth Huttoora’ award on city’s Novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at an event held at Pramati Hillview Academy here today. He was also presented with a miniature bust of  Dr. Karanth.

The award is given by Kota Dr. Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi Prathisthana, in association with Kotathattu Gram Panchayat of Udupi district, the birth place of Dr. Shivaram Karanth, to achievers who have excelled in any of Dr. Karanth’s field of interest for over 15 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Poojary said that the event which was to take place at Kota in Udupi, is taking place in Mysuru in the wake of COVID-19. Lauding Dr. Bhyrappa, he said the silver citation presented with the award features the multi-faceted talent of Dr. Karanth, who always thought of giving something back to his birthplace.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Bhyrappa said the award has a special significance in the literary world.  Pointing out that Dr. Karanth was a factualist and a great Yakshagana enthusiast, he said that though some groups labelled him as a rightist, Karanth was a unique person.

Noting that Dr. Karanth returned Padma Bhushan award in protest against the imposition of Emergency by the then PM Indira Gandhi, Dr. Bhyrappa said that Dr. Karanth’s multi-talented personality is matched by only a very few in the country.

Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA Nagendra, DC Rohini Sindhuri, Kotathattu GP Administrative Officer Arun Kumar Shetty and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev were present.

