Dr. C.N. Manjunath to open Dasara-2020

October 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has selected Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, to inaugurate Dasara-2020 atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Oct. 17.

This was disclosed to media persons by Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Suttur Mutt here this morning.

He said while Dr. Manjunath will open Dasara festivities, six Corona Warriors will be felicitated at the same venue. They are: Maragamma, a Pourakarmika; Dr. Naveen, Medical Officer, Health Department; Rukmini, Staff Nurse; Noorjahan, Asha worker; Kumar, Police Constable and Ayub Ahmed, who performs last rites of unclaimed bodies.

“It is a golden letter day in my life” was the initial reaction of Dr. Manjunath when Star of Mysore contacted him. He said, “it is an honour to 6.5 crore people of Karnataka. I deem it as a big honour for me to inaugurate the world-famous Dasara festival. This is a big honour for all Corona Warriors including doctors and nurses who are working day and night in treating COVID-19 patients. I am indebted to the State Government, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and District Minister Somashekar for giving me this opportunity.”

Dr. Manjunath said it was the duty of every individual to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the State Government to celebrate this Dasara in a safe manner in view of the pandemic.

MMC alumnus

Sixty-three-year-old Dr. C.N. Manjunath is one of the most reputed doctors in the country. He did MBBS from Mysore Medical College (MMC) in 1982, MD (General Medicine) from Bangalore Medical College in 1985 and DM (Cardiology) from Kasturba Medical College in 1988. Under his flagship, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has recorded 300 percent overall growth and the bed strength has been increased from 330 to 640 beds exclusively for cardiac care. He has also introduced and is practicing the “Treatment First Payment Next” concept. He has very exclusively implemented “Every needy patient should be given quality treatment irrespective of financial affordability.”

COVID Panel’s advisory

Somashekar said the State Government has accepted recommendations of a three-member technical team headed by Dr. M.K. Sudarshan, Chairman, COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee, Dr. Mohammed Sharif, Member-Secretary and Dr. Lokesh Alahari, Member of the Committee, regarding Dasara celebrations.

RT-PCR test for priests

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary did not rule out imposing restriction atop Chamundi Hill during 10-day Dasara. He told reporters that all safety measures will be strictly followed. RT-PCR test will be mandatory for priests and staff of Chamundi Hill as more number of people visit the Hill during Dasara season. A decision to this effect will be taken soon, he said.