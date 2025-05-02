Now, pay double for entering Brindavan Gardens, parking

May 2, 2025

• Entry fee for visitors above 6 years increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100.

• For children aged between 3 and 6 years, fee hiked from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50.

Srirangapatna: The entry fee for the world-famous Brindavan Gardens at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has been doubled from May 1 (Thursday), making visits significantly more expensive for tourists.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has issued a tender for collecting entry fees at the Brindavan Gardens’ gates, vehicle parking charges and tolls on the main road flyover leading to the Gardens. The Karnataka Commercial and Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KCIC) has secured the contract for three years.

Entry fee

As per the revised rates, the entry fee for visitors above six years of age has been increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100. For children aged between three and six years, the fee has jumped from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50. School children will be charged Rs. 5 and the camera fee has been fixed at Rs. 100.

Parking charges

Parking charges have also been revised. Two-wheeler parking now costs Rs. 20 instead of Rs. 10, while the charge for three-wheelers has increased from Rs. 40 to Rs. 50. For four-wheelers such as cars and jeeps, the fee has doubled from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100.

Parking charges for tempo travellers and mini-buses have gone up from Rs. 70 to Rs. 100 and for buses, from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200.

Bridge toll charges

Toll charges for accessing the 650-metre-long bridge leading to the KRS Reservoir have also seen a steep hike. The bridge, constructed in 2001 at an estimated cost of Rs. 18 crore, is a key route for vehicles heading to the Gardens.

Three-wheelers now have to pay Rs. 50 (including GST), up from the earlier Rs. 20. For cars and jeeps, the toll has doubled from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100. Similarly, for tempo travellers and mini-buses, the toll has risen from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100.

Buses are now charged Rs. 200, up from Rs. 100, while lorries will pay Rs. 200 instead of Rs. 150. Six and ten-wheeled trucks now have to shell out Rs. 300, compared to the earlier Rs. 200. This sharp rise in toll and parking fees has drawn disappointment from regular drivers and frequent visitors to the area.

Located at the base of the KRS Dam, Brindavan Gardens is renowned for its expansive floral displays, dazzling illumination, musical fountains, and boating experiences.

Every year, lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad visit the iconic site. The entry fees alone generate an average annual revenue of Rs. 5 crore, while vehicle parking charges contribute around Rs. 75 lakh.

Although the revised pricing aims to boost revenue, it may prove burdensome to regular patrons. Whether this price hike will impact overall visitor numbers remains to be seen.