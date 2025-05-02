Heavy rains bring down trees
Mysuru: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds, which lashed across the city and surrounding places, brought down many trees besides flooding roads and low-lying areas on Wednesday night.

The rains, which started as a drizzle at about 10 pm, began to pour heavily resulting in many roads and circles including K.R. Circle getting flooded. It was a harrowing experience to motorists as wind and rains blinded them making it difficult for them to drive and ride.

Huge branches of trees broke and fell across the roads in some areas while many trees were uprooted in some localities. Small twigs along with roadside garbage floated with rainwater and got accumulated at the corner of roads adding to the miseries  of motorists.

As heavy rains began in the night, shopkeepers and their staff found it difficult to go back to their homes and also those working in night shifts found it very difficult to reach their workplaces.

Rains also clogged manholes resulting in many manholes overflowing and sewage water getting mixed with rain water and flooding low-lying areas. Some houses were also flooded.

MCC’s Abhaya team members, who swung into action as soon as the intensity of rains decreased, cleared fallen trees and branches on roads thus allowing smooth movement of vehicles. As a precautionary measure, CESC had switched off power supply in many parts of city to avert mishaps.

Four trees fall at Kukkarahalli Lake premises

Following heavy rains, four trees namely Indian Cork Tree and Cassia trees aged about 30 years got uprooted in Kukkarahalli Lake premises.

Branches of many trees broke and fell on the pathway, which were cleared the next day.

University of Mysore, the custodian of the Lake, has assured of planting saplings in the Lake premises. Meanwhile, Parisara Kriya Samithi members along with University authorities supervised transplanting of three Indian Cork Trees this morning.

