CESC distributes health cards, safety gear to employees

May 2, 2025

Mysuru: In a significant move to safeguard employee health and safety, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) has distributed cashless health cards and protective equipment to its workforce. These dedicated employees work 24×7 to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

The initiative was launched during Labour Day celebrations at Oval Grounds yesterday. CESC Chairman and MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda inaugurated the event, followed by the symbolic distribution of health cards and safety gear to employees.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA commended CESC’s ‘A’ rating achievement, attributing it to employee cooperation. “While preventing electrical accidents, staff must consistently use safety equipment,” he said. He specifically instructed officials to address farmers’ concerns promptly, warning: “Faulty transformers must be replaced within 24 hours, or responsible personnel will face action.”

Commitment to employee welfare

CESC’s Acting Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju reinforced the Corporation’s dedication to employee health and safety within its operational areas.

“Despite operational challenges, we have successfully provided cashless health cards to all employees at no cost to them, significantly reducing financial pressures. This coverage extends to their entire families — a first for CESC and unmatched by any other ESCOMs in the State,” he said.

The MD highlighted concurrent safety measures: “We’re making history by distributing protective equipment to all staff simultaneously. Proper use of this gear is essential.”

He acknowledged field personnel’s critical role: “Our power technicians and section officers are the Corporation’s backbone, maintaining direct consumer contact. They must balance professional customer service with diligent maintenance of feeders and transformers, while prioritising accident prevention.”

Former MD G. Sheila, CFO Renuka, Superintending Engineer Sunil, Vigilance Squad SP Savitha Hoogar, General Managers Dr. V.R. Roopa, Lingarajamma and L. Lokesh, along with Union representatives, were present on the occasion.

Features of cashless health card

To benefit 6,351 employees of CESC and their 19,468 family members — totalling 25,819 individuals — a cashless health card worth Rs. 2 lakh has been provided to each family. Additionally, Rs. 3 crore has been set aside for additional expenses.

Since the implementation of this scheme, 147 cases have been processed, benefiting 43 employees and 104 dependents. A total of Rs. 94 lakh has already been disbursed under this initiative.

Through the cashless health card, beneficiaries can avail medical treatment at 1,413 empanelled private hospitals across the State.