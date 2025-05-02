Bomb threat e-mail sent to Chamarajanagar DC Office

May 2, 2025

Chamarajanagar: A bomb threat e-mail received at the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning triggered a massive security response. As a precaution, the Office premises was evacuated and access restricted until 3 pm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) B.T. Kavitha and Dy.SP Dharmendra are overseeing the search operation, with bomb detection and dog squad teams combing the premises thoroughly.

Authorities are treating the threat with utmost seriousness and have intensified security measures at the site.