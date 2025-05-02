Bomb threat in Mysuru

May 2, 2025

Police on high alert; Hold massive search operation

Mysuru: A high alert was sounded in Mysuru city this morning following a bomb threat targeting key locations across the city. Dog squads, special squads and bomb disposal units have been deployed to conduct intensive searches at vulnerable points.

The threat was issued via an email sent to the official ID of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar at around 1.30 am. The message claimed that multiple bombs had been planted at various locations in Mysuru and warned that they would detonate within 24 hours.

Acting swiftly and taking no chances, Commissioner Seema Latkar convened an emergency meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police and senior officers. She instructed them to deploy teams immediately to verify and neutralise the threat.

The city’s security apparatus has been significantly intensified, with alerts issued to District Police counterparts as well.

Bomb detection and disposal squads have been dispatched to prominent locations, including the City Railway Station, Mysore Airport, City and Sub-Urban Bus Stands, Mysore Palace, major temples, hotels and other areas with high public footfall.

All police stations in the city have been placed on high alert, with personnel redirected to bomb detection and intelligence gathering.

The situation is particularly sensitive as yesterday, May 1, was a public holiday for Labour Day, and the long weekend has drawn thousands of tourists to city. In light of the threat, Police teams are working to ensure public safety and maintain vigilance across Mysuru.

We received the threat mail at 1.30 am, and all officers are on the ground, combing the entire city, including public places, hotels, and lodges. We are treating the threat with utmost seriousness — such alerts cannot be ignored as they concern public safety. The city is on high alert.

— Seema Latkar, City Police Commissioner