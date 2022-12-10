NPS employees take out rally in city demanding Old Pension Scheme

December 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking to bring them under OPS (Old Pension Scheme), hundreds of NPS (New Pension Scheme) employees under the banner of Karnataka State Government NPS Employees Association, took out a rally in city this morning.

The rally, with an objective of ‘Vote for OPS campaign’, was launched in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate and passed through Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao road, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Krishnaraja Boulevard, before culminating at Maharaja College Centenary Hall, where a meeting was held to discuss the future course of action. The rally was launched by Association’s State President Shantaram Teja.

Maintaining that they were paid a meagre sum as pension under the NPS, the employees said the NPS, which was introduced for employees joining Government service after Apr. 1, 2006, sounds a death knell for them. Urging the Government to bring them under the OPS, they said that it is a do or die battle for them as they are fighting for their just demand, which the Government should consider seriously in the interests of its own employees. They further said that they would launch an indefinite stir at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park from Dec.19, if their demand for OPS was not met by the Government.

Association’s Mysuru District President Manjunath, office-bearers Keshav, Guruswamy, Mahadev and others were present.