‘NudiNamana’ to Prof.Lakkappagowda

October 8, 2021

Former CM Siddharamaiah will inaugurate ‘NudiNamana’ to Prof. H.J. Lakkappagowda organised under the joint aegis of Kannada JanapadaParishat and Prof. H.J. LakkappagowdaSahityabhimaniBalaga in memory of the late Folk Scholar, at VeeneSeshannaBhavan in Kuvempunagar at 10.30 am tomorrow.

Senior writer Dr. H.S. Ramachandregowda will deliver the keynote address. Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, former KIKS Faculty Dr.NeelagiriM.Talwar, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, noted Cardiologist Dr. B. Dinesh and others will take part in the programme.