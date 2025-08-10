Nyra Bopanna wins medals at Aquatic Championship
Sports

Nyra Bopanna wins medals at Aquatic Championship

August 10, 2025

Mysuru, Aug. 10 (VNS)- Nyra Bopanna Kalengada, who represented Karnataka in the recently held 41st Sub Junior National Aquatic Championships-2025 held Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru, excelled by winning two gold and a bronze medal.

Taking part in the girls 11-12 years category, Nyra won gold in 400 mts freestyle and a bronze medal in 200 mts freestyle while the quartet of Nyra Boppanna, Drithi Abhilash, Shwiti Diwakar Suvarna and Stuti Singh won gold medal in the 200 mts medley relay. The Karnataka team also emerged as the Overall Champions.

Nyra Bopanna is the daughter of Kalengada Bopanna and Nirala couple, long-time residents of Mysuru, now settled in Bengaluru. Nyra is the granddaughter of K.A. Muddappa and Kaveri Muddappa, who are residing in Mysuru.

