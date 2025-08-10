Mahadevapura Road needs urgent attention

August 10, 2025

Sir,

This is to bring to the urgent notice of both the elected representatives and the civic authorities of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Traffic Police Department the pathetic and dangerous state of Mahadevapura Road (also known as Azeez Sait Main Road for part of its stretch).

The road has been neglected for far too long by all three departments mentioned above. The stretch passing through Udayagiri, Shanthinagar and Rajivnagar is in utter chaos.

Firstly, there are no streetlights along a large portion of the road, from Udayagiri Circle all the way to where it joins the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

I have already raised this issue twice, yet the MCC authorities seem to have turned a blind eye. Once the shops close around 10 pm, the road plunges into complete darkness.

Alarmingly, this road houses the Udayagiri Police Station — a sensitive area already known for rampant anti-social activities and crimes. The continued absence of functioning streetlights emboldens such elements and puts residents at risk.

Secondly, traffic rules are openly flouted. There are frequent incidents of road rage, wrong-side driving, rash and negligent driving, riding without helmets and even triple or quadruple riding on two-wheelers.

Many of these vehicles do not have number plates, making the situation even more dangerous. Law-abiding commuters are increasingly afraid to use this stretch.

Thirdly, vegetable and fruit sellers dump leftover waste directly onto the road, creating a foul stench, particularly unpleasant for early morning travellers, and leaving Pourakarmikas with an even more difficult cleaning job.

Lastly, the situation demands more frequent Police patrolling, 24×7 emergency response teams stationed nearby, and regular night checks to curb illegal activities, including drug peddling.

I sincerely request — and strongly urge — the authorities and elected representatives of this area to take urgent, strict and effective measures before matters worsen further.

—Dr. Suhail Azam Khan

Mysuru

2.8.2025