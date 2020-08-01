Of 142 COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru, 127 are from city

August 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Among the 142 COVID-19 deaths reported in Mysuru, 127 are from Mysuru city alone – within the limits of Mysuru City Corporation. Next comes T. Narasipur with 6 deaths, Nanjangud with 4, two each in Mysuru Taluk and K.R. Nagar and one death has been reported from Hunsur.

H.D. Kote, Nanjangud Rural and Periyapatna have reported zero deaths. One reason why the maximum deaths have been reported in Mysuru city is that the density of population is high. Dense areas lead to more face-to-face interaction among residents, which makes them potential hotspots for the rapid spread of a pandemic. On the other hand, dense areas may have better access to healthcare facilities and greater implementation of social distancing policies and practices.

In the current COVID-19 epidemic, larger city areas have higher infection and higher mortality rates. Data also reveals that the village density is not significantly related to the infection rate, possibly due to more adherences to social distancing guidelines.

In Mysuru city, as per the data released by the District Administration, there are 3,613 cumulative positive cases and 2,315 active cases. 1,171 have been discharged so far in Mysuru city. Next is Nanjangud Taluk with 164 positive cases and 37 active cases. 123 have been discharged so far. After Nanjangud, the third place goes to T. Narasipur with 115 cumulative positive cases. 59 of them have been discharged and there are 50 active cases.

According to the daily evening media bulletin released by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar last evening, Mysuru yesterday reported 204 positive cases while 302 persons were cured and discharged in a single day. There are 4,217 cumulative positive cases in Mysuru and 2,558 active cases. In all, 1,517 persons have been cured and discharged so far. Five deaths were reported yesterday taking the total number of dead to 142.

Of the 2,558 active cases, 239 have been isolated in the designated COVID-19 Hospitals, 63 have been isolated in dedicated COVID healthcares, 603 in COVID Care Centres, 247 have been isolated in private hospitals, 1,332 patients have been isolated at homes, and 74 are in private COVID Care Centres.

In all, 20,318 people have been observed till date, 16,390 have completed 14-day isolation and 1,370 are in home isolation at present. 41,564 samples have been tested so far and of them, 38,378 have been tested in government facilities and 3,186 samples have been tested in private laboratories.

Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu data

In Mandya yesterday, 65 positive cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases to 1,565 with 599 active cases. 956 have been cured and discharged and so far, 10 deaths have been reported. In Chamarajanagar, 45 COVID-19 infections were reported yesterday taking the total number to 669 with 245 active cases. 417 patients have been cured and discharged with 7 deaths. In Kodagu, 50 infections were reported yesterday taking the total infections to 449. There are 139 active cases and 9 deaths have been reported so far. 301 patients have been cured and discharged.

TALUK-WISE COVID-19 DETAILS