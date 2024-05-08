Officials clear encroachment on Chamaraja Double Road
News

May 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) coming under severe criticism from the general public for not clearing footpath encroachments, the officials attached to MCC conducted a footpath clearing drive on Chamaraja Double Road on May 6.

The officials, led by MCC Environment Officer Mythri and Health Inspector Raju, who arrived at the Chamaraja Double Road, instructed the automobile shop owners and mechanics to clear the encroachments on the footpaths to make way for the pedestrians.

The shop owners were imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 for violating the rules and were also warned of consequences.

