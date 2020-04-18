Old-age home residents donate Rs. 27,000 towards COVID-19 Fund

April 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Around 40 residents (24 women and 16 men) reside at an old-age home, ‘Pejawar Dhama’, run by Pejawar Trust at J.P. Nagar in city. Most of them are from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chennai and aged above 65 years.

The Trust conducts cultural programmes, discourses, Sahasranama, bhajans and meditation for the residents of the home apart from providing them nutritious meals every day. In case of medical emergencies, Dr. Nagendra Prasad and Dr. Rama Nagendra Prasad attend in-house calls.

COVID-19 measures

Amidst the lockdown, the management at the old-age home has beefed up all safety measures since all of the residents are aged 65 and above and are at high risk of contracting the deadly virus. “Nobody is allowed to enter the premises without a valid reason, relatives visiting the residents are screened and their temperatures are measured before letting them inside,” Trust’s Administrative Officer Gurunath, told Star of Mysore.

Residents donate to CM’s Relief Fund

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas visited the old-age home yesterday and distributed food to the residents. On the occasion, the 40 residents donated a total of Rs. 27,000 towards the CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and presented Ramdas with a cheque on their behalf.



Ramdas addressed the residents and thanked them profoundly for their contribution and said that the purpose of his visit to ‘Pejawar Dhama’ was to check on the well-being of the residents. GSS Foundation’s D. Srihari, Pejawar Trust’s Administrative Officer Gurunath and others were present on the occasion.