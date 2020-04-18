Competitions to mark Earth Day on Apr. 22

April 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has invited online entries for Poster and Drawing competition from 6th to 8th standard students and Poems and Short Videos competitions (not more than two minutes) from 9th to 12th standard students on the occasion of Earth Day-2020 on the theme ‘Climate Action.’

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Schools, teachers and parents can encourage children to participate in these creative activities to express their thoughts on the subject and to utilise the vacation due to COVID-19 in a meaningful way.

Entries should be submitted before Apr. 22 via e-mail to: [email protected]

Entries should mention the name of the student, contact number, class and address of the school. Selected entries will be awarded and showcased on the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, according to a press release from Dr. G.N. Indresha, Scientist-E and Head of Office, RMNH (Regional Museum of Natural History), Mysuru.