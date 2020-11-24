Old Quarters of Top Cops may be razed to build new flats
Old Quarters of Top Cops may be razed to build new flats

November 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Plans are afoot to demolish a row of dilapidated Quarters of Top Cops of Mysuru district opposite Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) and to build flats for them. A proposal to this effect has been forwarded to the State Government for its approval.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda told SOM that the residences of senior officials in and around the offices of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) are in very bad condition. Besides, vehicle movement on this stretch of road round-the-clock was causing noise pollution for the top brass. In the wake of this, a proposal had been submitted to the Government to demolish the Quarters of Top Cops near the KPA and to go for apartments for them.

He said the Quarters for Police personnel including Constables, Head Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors at Jockey Quarters and in Jyothinagar were also in shambles. Those houses which are unfit for occupation will be demolished and taken up new construction. The repairable ones will be repaired. Even this proposal too has gone to the State Government for approval, he added.

The DCP said of the total 108 Quarters being constructed by Karnataka Police Housing Corporation crore will be allotted to newly recruited Police Constables and serving HCs, ASIs and SIs.

