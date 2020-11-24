Chief Minister in city this evening
News

Chief Minister in city this evening

November 24, 2020

To inaugurate Police Commissioner’s Office, 108 houses

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be inaugurating the new building of City Police Commissioner’s office in Nazarbad here at 5 pm today.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will be the guests of honour. KR MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. On the occasion, the CM will also inaugurate the newly built 108 houses under Police Gruha-2020 Scheme in city (36 in Jyothinagar and 72 in Jockey Quarters).  

The works of building 108 houses at a cost of Rs. 20.31 crore was taken up on Mar. 10, 2018 and completed on Aug. 31, 2020.

