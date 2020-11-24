District Minister directs MCC officials to stop works on modern abattoir at Kesare
November 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking note of severe objections raised by MP Pratap Simha and a couple of Legislators representing the city, District Minister S.T. Somashekar directed the MCC Commissioner to stop the works on the modern abattoir (Animal slaughter house) at Kesare in city. Somashekar was presiding over the Quarterly KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) progress review meeting at ZP Hall here this morning.

Soon as the meeting began, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and  L. Nagendra raised the issue of Kesare slaughter house saying that the project posed a serious health hazard for residents in the vicinity. Noting that the people living close to the slaughter house face a health risk with stench generated by animal wastes, they appealed the District Minister to direct the authorities to stop the project.

Following the appeal, District Minister directed MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to immediately drop the project itself.

Chamundeshwari MLA GTD, while welcoming the Government decision to form one CMC and four Town Panchayats for Mysuru, wondered why MUDA had failed to provide basic amenities to villages located on the outskirts of the city.

MUDA Commissioner  Dr. D.B. Natesh cited a Mar. 1, 2019 Government circular asking MUDA not to execute any infrastructure development works in villages located on the city outskirts. The Commissioner sought an amendment to the circular so that development works can be taken up.

MLAs K. Mahadev, B. Harshavardhan, M. Ashwin Kumar and Anil Chikkamadu, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, DC Rohini

Sindhuri, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and a host of officials from all Departments were present.

