Face mask mandatory even if full face helmet is worn
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Face mask mandatory even if full face helmet is worn

November 24, 2020

Cops collect fine from rider despite argument

Mysore/Mysuru: Traffic Police have collected fine from a two-wheeler rider for not wearing face mask despite him arguing with the Cops that he was wearing a full face helmet.

The incident took place at Shanthala Theatre Signal Lights junction in city recently and the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The youth, who was riding a Bajaj Discover bike by wearing a full face helmet, stopped at the Shanthala Traffic Signal Lights as the red light was on.

A woman Traffic Constable, who was deployed at the junction, noticed that the youth was not wearing the face mask and politely asked him to pay the fine for not wearing the mask. But the youth, began to argue that he was wearing a full face helmet and it was not necessary to wear the face mask.

The woman Constable then asks the rider to come to the roadside and informs her higher authorities who were present there.

The Police official, who was present at the spot, informed the rider that it is mandatory to wear face mask even if full face helmet is worn and asked the rider to pay the fine.

The rider then pleaded with the Police that he has no money and showed them his empty wallet, but the Police told him that he has to pay the fine or else they would not allow him to go. 

The rider then called his friend over the phone, who came to the spot and paid the fine following which the rider was allowed to go.

READ ALSO  COVID-19, Bird Flu Scare: High alert in Mysuru Zoo, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Many opined that the COVID-19 guidelines say that the nose and mouth has to be covered and a full face helmet covers the same, but the Police said that the guidelines said that the nose and mouth has to be covered by face mask, failing which fine would be imposed on erring two-wheeler riders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching