Former Minister’s call to create Kodava Janapada Loka

November 24, 2020

M.C. Nanaiah disappointed over inordinate delay in construction of Kodava Heritage Centre

Madikeri: Former Law Minister M.C. Nanaiah has called upon the Kodava Samajas to build a Janapada Loka in Kodagu district on the lines of the one built on a 12-acre land in Ramanagara district at a cost of Rs. 1 crore.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Kodava Makkada Koota to release four books ­— Changira, Appanna Dampathi Kanda America, Appanna Dampathi Kanda Europe and Othajodi, a felicitation volume — at the Press Club here on Sunday.

Nanaiah felt that Kodagu needs to have a museum for Kodava culture, in the format of Janapada Loka, which was a brainchild of folklore scholar Dr. Nagegowda.

Observing that Kodava Janapada Loka should reflect the rich Kodava culture, tradition and heritage, he said that Kodava Samajas in association with other organisations should come forward to build a Janapada Loka as there is every chance that the project, if undertaken by the Government, may get delayed as in the case of Kodava Heritage Centre, which has remained incomplete for years.

He also expressed his displeasure over inordinate delay in the construction of Kodava Heritage Centre near Madikeri.

Making a reference to Kodava Sahitya Academy, Nanaiah said that it was he, not Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, who was responsible for setting up of the Academy.

Noting that it has wrongly been said in some books that Moily as the Chief Minister had set up Kodava Sahitya Academy, he maintained that the Kodava Sahitya Academy was saved from getting scrapped after he took up the issue with the then Chief Minister J.H. Patel and Ulliyada M. Poovaiah was its first Chairman. He also reflected on the efforts that he made to save the Academy when the then Kannada and Culture Minister B.T. Lalitha Nayak had proposed to scrap all the Academies and merge them into one Academy.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, who spoke about senior writer Bacharaniyanda Appanna’s work Changira, a collection of folklore articles, said it is important that writers from Kodagu are recognised and honoured.

Pointing out that books are a treasure of knowledge, she said that readers should encourage the writers by buying their books.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy Chairperson Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, who spoke about the book Appanna Dampathi Kanda America said that the book shares the experience of Appanna couple when they travelled across America.

Kodagu Press Club former President Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa, who spoke on Appanna Dampathi Kanda Europe, regretted that Appanna, a widely acknowledged writer, should have got the Rajyotsava award by now. But Appanna has not got the award as he never lobbied for it, he said.

Lauding the activities of Bollajira Aiyappa, President of Kodava Makkada Koota, Ramesh Kuttappa said that veteran writer Appanna should come up with an epic volume.

S.B. Arunachala, Proprietor of Mysuru’s Sharada Jewellers, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Appanna was his mentor and attributed his success to the veteran writer.

International hockey player Ajjamada Mayur Subbaiah, who was another chief guest, said that everyone should work positively for preserving and promoting the richness of Kodava culture, literature and heritage.

Kodava Makkada Koota President Bollajira B. Aiyappa, who presided, said that the youths instead of wasting their precious time on Facebook and WhatsApp, should get themselves involved in promotion of Kodava literature and culture.

Senior writer Bacharaniyanda Appanna shared his experiences on the rights and wrongs prevalent in society. Appanna couple was felicitated on the occasion.