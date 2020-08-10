Old Railway Station gets new look as Museum Malgudi

August 10, 2020

As a tribute to the makers of ‘Malgudi Days,’ SWR Mysuru renovates Old Station at Arasalu in Shivamogga

Mysore/Mysuru: TV serial ‘Malgudi Days‘ based on the novel of R.K. Narayan, was one of the trend setters in the Indian small screen in 1980s. Kannada cine actor, director and visionary Shankar Nag had adapted the novel under the same title for Doordarshan TV serial in Hindi and English. Even now, the serial is remembered for its directorial acumen. While rural scenes for the serial were shot in Agumbe of Shivamogga district, Railway Station scenes were captured at the old railway station at Arasalu village near Hosanagara taluk in Shivamogga.

Now, the old railway station at Arasalu, which comes under Sowth Western Railways (SWR), Mysuru Division, has been renovated by the Railways as ‘Malgudi Museum.’ It features art works and photographs associated with the serial.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dedicated ‘Museum Malgudi’ through a video conference from Belagavi on Saturday. Also, two new lifts at Shivamogga Railway Station were inaugurated virtually on the occasion.

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra presided over the event. SWR Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg, General Manager A.K. Singh, Divisional Commercial Manager Priya Shetty, Additional Divisional Railway Manager A. Devasahayam and others were present.

As a tribute to the makers of the popular serial ‘Malgudi Days,’ the old railway station building at Arasalu has now been renovated at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and the station now wears a new transformed look.

The newly renovated and restored old station building has been designed by various artists including sculptor John Devraj, who was the part of television crew during shooting of the serial in 1980s.

Many scenes from the serial have been sketched on the walls of the building, now turned into a museum, along with portraits of lead character ‘little Swami’ played by Master Manjunath and novelist R.K. Narayan.

A narrow gauge coach at the station has been now converted into a tea shop and named as ‘Malgudi Chai.’ The innovative idea of having a tea-shop in a narrow gauge coach stabled at Arasalu station adds warm charm to the green surroundings.

Old Railway Station at Arasalu before being renovated.

Speaking during the launch, Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg said that the Mysuru division takes pride in announcing the completion of Rs. 2.5 crore worth passenger amenity works in Shivamogga Railway limits. Considering the passenger footfall of over 11,500 passengers in Shivamogga town, two heavy-duty passenger lifts have been provided. She said the work proposed in September 2019 at an outlay of Rs. 1.05 crore has been executed in a record time and the facility will greatly benefit senior citizen and specially-abled persons.

She also apprised that the development works taken up at the new Arasalu railway station at a cost of Rs.1.3 crore have been completed. It has been proposed to provide stoppage for two other trains on the section once the train services resume, she added.

Aparna Garg requested for the intervention of Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra in getting the funds from the State Government for completion of other works in the constituency, especially in Kumsi, Anandapuram and Sagara.