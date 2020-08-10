78th Anniversary of Quit India Movement observed in city

August 10, 2020

Freedom fighters garland bust of Gandhiji

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 78th anniversary of the August 1942 Quit India Movement, freedom fighters, under the aegis of Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association had organised a programme at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere Ground near Ramaswamy Circle in city yesterday (Aug. 9).

The freedom fighters hoisted the National Flag and later garlanded the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest for the event Corporator Pramila Bharath fondly remembered millions of freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for country’s Independence and said that she is proud to have Freedom Fighters Park in her Ward.

Later, addressing the gathering at the Office of Association, President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy recalled the days of freedom struggle and profusely praised the efforts of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who had participated in the Quit India Movement.

Freedom Fighters Association Vice-President Y.C. Revanna, General Secretary Prof. Ashwathnarayan, members Puttanna, Dr. Somashekar, Seshadri and others were present.

At Congress Bhavan: The Mysuru District (City) Congress Committee too had organised an event at Congress Bhavan in city yesterday.

After garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, MLC R. Dharmasena addressed the gathering and urged the District Congress Committee to drum up support of Hindu community for the Congress Party through organisational efforts and set up a separate Unit for Hindu cause.

“It is quite natural that political scenario will change with the passage of time. Ten years ago, President of a Block Congress Committee in Mangaluru had urged our senior Congress leaders to set up a separate Hindu Unit in Congress, just as BJP has its own Hindu Unit which works for the cause of Hindus,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that even after 70 years of Independence, we are unable to move towards a casteless society. The literacy rate in 1947 was just 12 percent and now is 80 percent, but caste discrimination and social inequality still exists in our country. There has been steady rise in cases of atrocities against dalits and tribals ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre for the second time,” he added.

MLA M.K. Somashekar too addressed the gathering. City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, former Mayors Pushpalatha Jagannath, Dakshinamurthy, leaders P. Raju, K. Mahesh and others were present.