On-duty Cops must wear Body Cameras: DG&IGP
News

On-duty Cops must wear Body Cameras: DG&IGP

December 1, 2023

City Police using only 11 of 30 sanctioned; District Police have 54 cameras, majority used by Traffic wing

Mysore/Mysuru: It has been eight years since the City Police got Body Worn Cameras (BWC) in 2015, to ensure transparency in day-to-day functioning on the field, but not all the cameras are in use for reasons best known to  the authorities.

Body Cameras are back in news with a recent circular issued by Karnataka DG & IGP Alok Mohan making it compulsory for all Police personnel to wear the camera during work, to check growing number of illegal activities and corrupt practices among the Police.

During B. Dayanand’s (now Bengaluru Police Commissioner) previous stint as Mysuru City Police Commissioner (from Apr. 2015 to Oct. 2016), 30 Body Cameras were sanctioned for Traffic wing, excluding Law and Order (L&O) and only 11 among them are used now. The cameras in use are linked to Mobile Command Centre, which is deployed during protests, wordy duels between Police and motorists and other sensitive issues to ensure transparency.

The cameras were sanctioned after a successful trial, with on- duty Police manning traffic in city centre, using the equipment.

Dayanand, who now heads Bengaluru City Police as Commissioner, can be still seen sporting Body Cam.

When SOM spoke to Mysuru City Police Chief B. Ramesh about the latest circular, he said “We have not received any circular, order or communication so far about Body Cams. However, we have been using already sanctioned cameras during the tenure of my predecessor Dayanand. If the fresh order is issued, we shall have to take sanction and implement.”

READ ALSO  Police sensitise auto drivers on guidelines

The District Police too are equipped with 54 Body Cams and majority of them are used by traffic wing. However, it is only during sensitive situations that even those Police personnel manning Law and Order are also made to use those cameras.

DG and IGP Alok Mohan was not available for comment.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching