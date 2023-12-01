City Pourakarmikas join State-wide protest

December 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of Pourakarmikas led by former Mayor Narayana took out a procession from old Milk Dairy junction in Siddarthanagar to new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city this morning, as part of a State-wide agitation, urging for fulfilment of their demands.

Karnataka RajyaMahanagaraPalike, Nagarasabhe, PurasabhegalaPourakarmikaraMahasangha had called for a State-wide protest seeking fulfilment of their various demands including regularisation of services of 544 UGD assistants in City Corporations as well as the services of drivers of vehicles deployed to door-door garbage collection by amending Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules. They also demanded that the next kin of the Civic workers receiving direct pay be given job on compassionate grounds and financial assistance of Rs.25,000 be given for funeral in the event of death; Rs.10 lakh relief be paid in case of mishap, regularisation of outsourced civic workers, UGD SafaiKarmacharis, loaders, cleaners and drivers.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to a representative at DC’s Office.