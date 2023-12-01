Hoax bomb threats shut down schools in Bengaluru
December 1, 2023

Bengaluru: Over 20 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email this morning, forcing authorities to evacuate the students for checks by the anti-sabotage and bomb squads of the city Police, a senior Police official said. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has called the threat a hoax.

The email threats are on similar lines to those received in multiple schools in 2022, Police sources added.

The emails received this morning were sent from various addresses by masking the IP address of origin, Police sources said.

As many as 20 schools were forced to take emergency action in the wake of the threats, including sending the children back home or making them wait for Police clearance to return to classes.

“We are verifying the source of the email. We are taking this seriously. I have informed the Police to check this on priority,” Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah reassured parents, stating, “Precautionary measures have been taken and there’s no need for parents to panic. I have instructed the Police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the Police Department.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited some of the schools and took stock of the situation as the students, teachers and parents were in panic.

