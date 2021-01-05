One bribery case, two disciplinary actions

January 5, 2021

Govt. suspends Village Accountant while transfers Revenue Inspector

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has followed two yardsticks to punish a Revenue Inspector and a Village Accountant, who had been caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a farmer for Khata transfer. While the Village Accountant has been suspended, the Revenue Inspector has been transferred.

Varuna Hobli Revenue Inspector K.S. Anil Kumar and Chikkahalli Village Accountant Satish were trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths at Taluk Office in Mysuru on Dec. 15.

But to take action on the two trapped officers, the State Government has followed two separate rules. It has suspended Village Accountant Satish pending enquiry while it has transferred Anil Kumar without suspension. The suspension order was issued by Mysuru DC yesterday.

In an order passed on Jan. 4, Revenue Department (Services-2) Under Secretary R. Yadukumar transferred Anil Kumar as Revenue Inspector, Bannur Hobli in T. Narasipur. He will replace D.S. Shankar and in turn, Shankar will occupy the post of Varuna Hobli Revenue Inspector.

Meanwhile, after suspending Village Accountant Satish, the Mysuru DC has sought a clarification on the involvement of Revenue Inspector Anil Kumar in the bribe matter, according to Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith.

Case background

Selva Shekar, a resident of Belakavadi in Malavalli Taluk, had purchased some land at Varuna village and in order to make a Khata for the land, he approached Village Accountant Satish who allegedly demanded Rs. 40,000.

Satish then took Selva Shekar to Revenue Inspector Anil Kumar and money was settled at Rs. 40,000 and Selva was asked to pay an advance of Rs. 10,000. When the work was not done, Selva again called Satish who told the former that he had to pay the remaining amount and come to the Taluk Office to speak with Anil Kumar.

Selva recorded the conversation and agreed to come to the Taluk Office with Rs. 30,000 on the evening of Dec. 15. Before coming to meet the officers, Selva had informed the ACB sleuths who laid a trap and had caught the officers red-handed while allegedly accepting the money. Satish and Anil Kumar were arrested and the bribe money was seized.