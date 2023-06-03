One held for footwear showroom theft
News

June 3, 2023

Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police have cracked the theft case at the showroom of a reputed footwear brand by arresting a 20-year-old youth.

Prajwal, a resident of the city, is the arrested person from whom the Police have recovered a two-wheeler, two cell phones and Rs. 5,500 cash.

On May 7, the shutter of Puma Showroom was broken open and Rs. 27,000 cash, footwears worth Rs. 20,000, caps and purses had been stolen.

Kuvempunagar Police, who had registered a case arrested Prajwal, who along with his accomplices Nitin, Basha and Chetan is involved in similar cases at other parts of Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hospet and Arasikere and several other places in the State.

Kuvempunagar Police team, led by Inspector Narayan Swamy that included Sub-Inspectors Gopal and Radha, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Kantharaju and Mahadev, Police personnel Virupaksha, Manjunath, Anand, Puttappa, Hazarath, Suresh, Nagesh and Srinivas were present.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime and Traffic, S. Jahnavi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), KR Sub-Division, Gangadhara Swamy supervised the investigation.

