Depressed by sister’s death, doctor commits suicide

June 3, 2023

Mandya: A 57-year-old doctor has allegedly died by suicide near a lake in Kudaragundi village in Maddur taluk in the district.

Dr. Venugopal, who was a surgeon at Sanjo Hospital near Ummadahalli gate, is the doctor who is suspected to have taken the extreme step out of depression due to his sister’s death.

Dr. Venugopal, who had reported to duty at the hospital on Thursday morning, also treated some of the patients, before leaving the hospital for KSRTC Bus Stand in Maddur at around 4 pm. He went near the lake in Kudaragundi in Maddur where he allegedly took the extreme step.

The incident came to light on June 2 morning, when the farmers went to field and found him hanging from a tree. Maddur Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the body to MIMS mortuary and have registered a case.