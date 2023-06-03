Rider killed as bus hits
News

Rider killed as bus hits

June 3, 2023

Mysuru:A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after he was run over by a KSRTC Volvo bus near Srirampura in the city yesterday afternoon.

Shivaraju (56), a resident of Srirampura, is the deceased person.  He was riding his vehicle towards Srirampura, when the KSRTC bus of Mysuru-Sargur route hit his vehicle from the rear side at the curve near Ashwini Kalyana Mantapa, at around 3 pm.

 Shivaraju, who fell off the vehicle came under the wheels of the bus and breathed his last on the spot.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, Inspector of Kuvempunagar Traffic Police Station Chikkaraja Shetty and SI Jayaprakash visited the spot.

The body was shifted to MMC and RI mortuary for post-mortem. Kuvempunagar Traffic Police have registered a case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching