Rider killed as bus hits

June 3, 2023

Mysuru:A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after he was run over by a KSRTC Volvo bus near Srirampura in the city yesterday afternoon.

Shivaraju (56), a resident of Srirampura, is the deceased person. He was riding his vehicle towards Srirampura, when the KSRTC bus of Mysuru-Sargur route hit his vehicle from the rear side at the curve near Ashwini Kalyana Mantapa, at around 3 pm.

Shivaraju, who fell off the vehicle came under the wheels of the bus and breathed his last on the spot.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, Inspector of Kuvempunagar Traffic Police Station Chikkaraja Shetty and SI Jayaprakash visited the spot.

The body was shifted to MMC and RI mortuary for post-mortem. Kuvempunagar Traffic Police have registered a case.