Actor Nithin Gopi of ‘Hello Daddy’ fame no more

June 3, 2023

Bengaluru: Actor Nithin Gopi (39), who had acted in several Kannada films as a child artiste and had also directed some of the TV serials of late, died of heart attack here yesterday.

Nithin Gopi had acted in ‘Saahasa Simha’ Vishnuvardhan starrer ‘Hello Daddy’ and several other films as a child actor. He had won many fans especially for his acting in the song ‘Shaalege E Dina Raja.’ His other films as a child artiste were ‘Chirabandhavya,’ ‘Nishyabda,’ ‘Keralida Kesari’ to name a few.

Nithin, who was residing at an apartment in Ittamadu in the city, had suffered heart attack at about 4 am. Family members tried to rush him to a hospital, but he died on his way to the hospital, according to sources. He had also directed some of the tele serials produced by Shruti Naidu Productions and Balaji Telefilms.