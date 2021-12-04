One killed in serial accident on Hunsur Road

December 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bizarre road mishap involving four vehicles, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries, when a car rammed into three two-wheelers between Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Circle (near St. Joseph’s School) and Paduvarahalli Junction on Hunsur Road here last evening.

Ananthashetty (58), a security guard from K.R. Nagar, is the deceased, while the injured motorcyclists who have been identified as Umesh and Siddappa of Chamarajanagar district and Priyanka, a software engineer of the city, are undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Details

A lady-driven Maruti car (KA-09-MC-9781), coming from St. Joseph’s School side on Hunsur Road went out of control and rammed into three two-wheelers. A Hero Honda Passion motorcycle (KA-10-R-9672), a TVS Victor motorcycle (KA-45-Y-3617) and Honda Activa scooter (KA-45-R-7343) near Paduvarahalli Junction.

Due to the impact of the collision, Ananthashetty, who was riding the TVS Victor motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to K.R. Hospital, where he breathed his last sometime later. Umesh, the rider of Hero Honda motorcycle and pillion rider Siddappa and software engineer Priyanka of the city, who was returning home after work on her Honda Activa scooter, too sustained injuries of varying nature and were admitted to a private hospital, where the condition of Siddappa, who is learnt to have been dragged by the speeding car for about 50 metres on the road, is said to be critical.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic) Gangadharaswamy, V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Aruna Kumari and other Police personnel visited the spot. V.V. Puram Traffic Police have registered a case in this regard.