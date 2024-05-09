Online fraud: Two from city lose Rs. 19.30 lakh
News

Online fraud: Two from city lose Rs. 19.30 lakh

May 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, two persons have lost a total of Rs. 19.30 lakh to online fraud.

In the first case, C.S.S. Kashyap, a resident of Gayathripuram was asked by the fraudsters to install ICICI International Investor App through the ICICI Securities Official Stock DI 3 WhatsApp group link.

Believing them, Kashyap installed the app and invested a total of Rs. 10 lakh in phases. Later, when he tried to withdraw his investment, he was not given permission.

Realising that he has been cheated, Kashyap lodged a complaint at City’s CEN Police Station.

In the second case, A. Praveen of Vasu Layout in Ramakrishnanagar, joined RA Investment Academy for online classes to know about investing in share market during which he was told that he would earn 500 percent for the money he invests in shares.

He (Praveen) was then sent an online link to install an app. But as Praveen was unable to purchase shares in the app, the fraudsters told him to install Techstar Pro App and invest money.

Believing them Praveen invested a total of Rs. 9,30,000 in phases from Mar. 19 till Apr. 2. But when Praveen checked his account in the app on Apr. 12,  it showed a total of Rs. 80,93,640. When he asked the fraudsters to send him the link to withdraw the money, he was told to pay 10 percent as tax and then withdraw money.

Sensing that he has been duped, Praveen lodged a complaint with CEN Police.

