May Day: BAI holds sports meet for construction workers, fetes artisans

May 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, had organised May Day celebrations in a grand manner with more than 200 construction workers and their family participating in the sports meet held at Maharshi Public School Grounds at 9.30 am. Later artisans were honoured at an event held at Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar.

Sports Meet was inaugurated by MBCT Managing Trustee M.C. Mallikarjuna by throwing the shot-put ball.

Later all the construction workers and their family members went in a procession from Maharshi School Ground to MBCT Auditorium.

Archana rendered the invocation. A.S. Yoganarasimha, Chairman, BAI Mysore, welcomed.

M.C. Mallikarjuna asked the working class to utilise the benefits of medical treatment and medicines given to them by the MBCT and BAI.

Ramadevi Srikanth, President of Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI, briefed about the activities of Spoorthi and requested the construction workers to utilise the medical health check-up camps and training programmes conducted by Spoorthi in association with BAI.

Chief guest Dr. S.B. Ravikumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Bengaluru, spoke about various schemes available for workers.

Guest of honour Thukali Santhosh of Bigg Boss fame and his wife Manasa Santhosh, speaking on the occasion, lauded the BAI for conducting May Day function, identifying and awarding the artisans, encouraging the working colleagues by organising sports events and conducting health camps for the benefit of workers and their families.

Celebrities entertained the audience with mimicry, which was an added attraction.

Ten artisans, who have done meritorious works in the field of construction industry in different capacities, were honoured on the occasion. Prizes were distributed by the chief guest to the winners of various sports events.

Hon. Secretary K.R. Prabhakara Rao proposed a vote of thanks. Spoorthi Member Jyothi Prabhu compered.