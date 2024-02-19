Online marriage registration in Mysuru by month-end

February 19, 2024

Does not apply to those opting for marriage registration under the Special Marriage Karnataka Rules, 1961

Bengaluru/Mysuru: In a bid to boost marriage registrations and streamline the application process, Karnataka has introduced an online registration facility for marriages governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The initiative was inaugurated by Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda at the Malleswaram Sub-Registrar Office in Bengaluru on Feb. 15. The facility will be extended to all Sub-Registrar’s Offices across the State including Mysuru before the end of this month.

Explaining the convenience of the new system, he stated, “Individuals are no longer required to physically visit the Sub-Registrar’s Office to register their marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act. Instead, they can generate a certificate from the comfort of their home by submitting a wedding invitation or video, and undergoing Aadhaar authentication. This marks another stride towards transparency and efficient service delivery.”

Additionally, the State has introduced an online application process for marriages falling under the purview of the Special Marriage Act, of 1954. After providing all the necessary documents online, a visit to the Sub-Registrar’s Office will only be for registration.

Nevertheless, for individuals reluctant to undergo Aadhaar authentication, the option for offline registration at the Sub-Registrar’s Office remains available. Notably, this alternative does not apply to those opting for marriage registration under the Special Marriage Karnataka Rules, 1961, which necessitates a one-month notice period and the physical presence of both the bride and groom before the Sub-Registrar.

Officials have indicated that the online registration facility is currently being piloted at the Malleswaram Sub-Registrar Office and is slated for expansion to other regions of the State by the end of the month. Citizens can access this service via the dedicated portal (kaveri.karnataka.gov.in). Notably, two marriage registrations were successfully conducted online according to the established schedule.

On Feb. 1, the Karnataka Cabinet endorsed amendments to the Hindu Marriage Registration Act, streamlining the process by facilitating online registration and mitigating the risks of identity fraud and fraudulent registrations. These reforms were initially proposed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2023-24 Budget speech.

Despite a 2006 Supreme Court directive mandating compulsory marriage registration, the State Government reports that only around 30 percent of marriages in Karnataka are presently registered.

A legal requirement

Marriage certificates can now be obtained online through the Kaveri portal and dedicated software is currently under development. Senior officials responsible for this initiative are actively engaging in discussions with us. However, a specific implementation date in Mysuru has not been announced. With the introduction of online marriage registration, there is a potential for a significant increase in registrations. Previously, some individuals registered marriages solely to access government benefits. However, there is now a growing trend of more people opting for marriage registration, driven by an increased awareness of this legal requirement. There is a growing understanding among the populace that marriage must be legally registered following the ceremony. —Vijayalakshmi Inamdar, District Registrar